Hugh Jackman's pal issues update on ‘difficult’ divorce with wife

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness are headed for divorce after 27 years of marriage

Deborra-Lee Furness and Hugh Jackman have taken the biggest decision to get divorce, after she opened up about feeling betrayed.

As the divorce pans out, all in public given the couple’s fame, Jackman’s friend, Gus Worland shared how the actor, 56, is dealing with it all.

“It’s not just that statement, but the last couple of years have been difficult,” the Australian radio personality said, referring to Furness’ betrayal comment.

“No one wants anyone to go through what they’ve been through, and, of course, they go through everything publicly because of the type of people and fame that they have,” Worland added on the radio show Ben Fordham Live on Thursday, May 29.

Continuing about his childhood friend, Worland added, “One thing I’ve really been strict on, or disciplined on, is to let them do what they have to do. I was over in New York with [Jackman] last month and he’s fine. He is going along well. He’s moving on with his life and I hope that Deb does as well.”

The media personality who is the godfather to Jackman’s children, shared that his major concern are the kids. “I just go to the kids and go, ‘What can we do to make sure that they’re going to get through this as well as possible?’” he said.

Jackman and Furness share two adopted children, Oscar, 25, and Ava, 19.

The actress previously stated, “My heart and compassion goes out to everyone who has traversed the traumatic journey of betrayal." Calling the split “a profound wound that cuts deep,” Furness added that her faith in a “higher power” helped her process it all.