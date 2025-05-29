Justin Bieber responds to wife Hailey’s major milestone after rift rumours

Justin Bieber shares cryptic message as wife Hailey bags a billion-dollar deal

Hailey and Justin Bieber have long since been surrounded by rumours of marital woes, however, Justin really added fire to it when he wrote the now-viral caption after she achieved a milestone.

Fast forward to Wednesday, May 28, the rhode founder earned another feather in her cap as she signed a billion-dollar deal with e.l.f cosmetics.

Following Hailey’s social media post about the deal, the singer took to Instagram and congratulated his wife – this time without a caption.

The Baby hitmaker shared the screenshot to her post as well as a screenshot of her caption to it.

The supermodel replied wit heart emojis in the comments.

“When I launched @rhode in 2022, I always had big dreams for the company, and the most important thing to me is to keep bringing rhode to more spaces, places, and faces globally,” Hailey wrote in her caption.

“So today I am so incredibly excited and proud to announce that we are partnering with e.l.f. Beauty as we step into this next chapter in the world of rhode," she added.

“I feel invigorated, excited and more ready than ever,” she explained, explaining that she will be taking on the roles of Chief Creative Officer, and Head of Innovation of rhode as well as strategic advisor to el.f.

This comes after Justin celebrated his wife’s first Vogue cover, but did so in an unexpected manner.

"Yo this reminds me when Hailey and I got into a huge fight," he began, much to fan’s distaste. "I told hails that she would never be on the cover of vogue. Yikes I know, so mean."