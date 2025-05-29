Jenna Fischer makes rare comment on John Krasinski directing ‘A Quiet Place’

Jenna Fischer breaks silence on John Krasinski directing ‘A Quiet Place’

Jenna Fischer gushed over her The Office co-star John Krasinski’s achievements and how she always knew he will have a successful career.

In the beloved sitcom, which ran from 2005 to 2013, Fischer played Pam Beesly the receptionist at the paper distribution company Dunder Mufflin and love interest of Krasinski’s Jim Halpert. She later becomes a saleswoman and eventually, the office administrator until she leaves in series finale.

During the recent episode of the podcast, Fly on the Wall with Dana Carvey and David Spade, the Mean Girls star was asked if she was surprised to see her former co-star direct 2018’s A Quiet Place.

"It was a surprise to none of us," she said. "I would always say to John, 'I think you’re gonna be like our Tom Hanks.'"

The 51-year-old actress went talk about Hanks’s role in 1980 sitcom Bosom Buddies.

She said that "when you think of Tom Hanks, you don't think of Bosom Buddies. You think of everything else Tom Hanks has done."

Fischer continued, "And I was like, 'I think The Office is gonna be your Bosom Buddies. Like, you're going places."

The Hall Pass performer revealed that despite the success, Krasinski remained "very humble," revealing that he disliked being "fussed over like that."