Peter Kwong dies at 73: Actor starred in ‘Big Trouble in Little China’, other projects

Peter Kwong dies at 73

Peter Kwong, best known for his role as Rain in John Carpenter’s 1986 action-fantasy Big Trouble in Little China, has passed away.

He died in his sleep on Tuesday night at the age of 73, according to one of his representatives.

No additional details about his death have been shared.

Born in Sacramento, California, Kwong began his acting journey in television during the late 1970s and 1980s.

His early work included appearances on some of the era’s most recognizable shows like The A-Team, Wonder Woman, Little House on the Prairie, Miami Vice, The Greatest American Hero, Cagney & Lacey, Dynasty, MacGyver, and 227.

His most iconic role came in Big Trouble in Little China, where he played Rain, one of the Three Storms—super-powered martial artists who served as henchmen in the film.

While the movie didn’t find commercial success at the time, earning just $11 million against a $20 million budget, it later gained a strong cult following. Kwong appeared in the film alongside Kurt Russell and Kim Cattrall.

That same year, 1986, also saw Kwong on screen in Never Too Young to Die with John Stamos and Vanity, as well as The Golden Child, sharing scenes with Eddie Murphy and Charles Dance.

Beyond acting, Peter Kwong made significant contributions behind the scenes in Hollywood.

He served on the SAG National Board of Directors for over a decade and was also a member of the AFTRA National Board of Directors. His dedication to the industry continued through roles with the Television Academy Board of Governors and the Actors Branch Executive Committee of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Kwong’s career reflected a deep commitment to both the art and the advocacy of performance, leaving a lasting impact on the screen and within the entertainment community.