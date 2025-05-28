Diddy’s ex Cassie gives birth to third baby with husband Alex Fine

Cassie Ventura and Alex Fine are ready to start their new chapter after an emotional few months

Cassie is stepping into a new chapter as she welcomes her third child with her husband Alex Fine.

ABC News on Wednesday, May 28, that the singer and model gave birth less than two weeks after delivering emotional testimony in her ex-boyfriend Sean Diddy Combs’ ongoing federal sex trafficking and racketeering trial.

The news comes a day after reports began circulating that Cassie was rushed to the hospital.

The happy parents, who already share daughters Frankie and Sunny, had previously revealed they were expecting a boy.

In a heartfelt birthday post for Alex back in March, Cassie wrote: “You’ve taken care of me and my heart like no other, you’re hands down the best girl dad and I’m SO excited to see you now become a father to OUR SON!”

Cassie, 37, married Fine in 2019 — one year after ending her long-term relationship with Diddy.

The fitness trainer stood by her side during her four-day court testimony beginning May 13, where she described almost ten years of alleged physical and sexual abuse.

The emotional testimony came over a year after Cassie first filed a sexual assault lawsuit against Diddy. The pair reached a settlement within a day, with Cassie revealing in court earlier this month that she received a $20 million payout.

Diddy has denied all accusations. His attorney, Ben Brafman, issued a statement in November 2023, saying: “Mr. Combs vehemently denies these offensive and outrageous allegations.”