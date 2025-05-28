Kylie Kelce announces return of her podcast

Taylor Swift's NFL beau's sister-in-law Kylie Kelce revealed that she is back!

The mother of four recently gave rare insight into what she plans to do as her maternity leave has finally come to an end.

The wife of retired football star, Jason Kelce took to Instagram Thursday, May 22. on the official account of New Heights – her husband' podcast – to announce the return of her own podcast.

The video clip showed the 33-year-old taking care of her and Jason's newborn baby as well as other older siblings playing around in the house.

Kylie said, “Why are you scooting on your butt like that?” while holding Finn enquiring Bennett as the other two children kept working on a craft project.

Reacting to her question, her daughters played along and sang an impromptu song for which Kylie gave her two cents: avoid using 'potty talk' as lyrics.

Ellie quipped, "No, you're a baddie."

Kylie responded with a 'yes'.

A call from Kylie's podcast producer, Queen Emma, followed the fun banter.

The short phone call alerted Kylie to switch from her mom duties to host duties, "Wait, she's available right now? Are we back? All right, give me five minutes."

Ending the phone call, field hockey coach instantly called kids' dad to watch over the kids while she resumed work.

The mother of four walked into the podcast room with baby Finn in her arm and prepped for the recording.

"Not gonna lie, it feels good to be back,” said Kylie relieved and elated at the same time. “Now, let’s record a podcast.”

For the unversed, the podcast, Not Gonna Lie had been put on a pause since the birth of Finn.