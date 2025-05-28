Kourtney Kardashian gives sweet nod to Travis Barker after 3rd anniversary

Kourtney Kardashian shares a glimpse into her life with husband Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian is in love all over again after celebrating her third anniversary with Travis Barker.

The 46-year-old reality star took to Instagram and shared insights into her Memorial Day weekend in a carousel.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star gave a loving shout out to Barker in one of the pictures in the series.

Kardashian sported a custom T-shirt which read out “Travis” as she took a selfie.

The socialite completed the look with two layered necklaces and a pair of spectacles with black frame. She also showed off her engagement ring and wedding band in the picture.

“Long weekend,” Kardashian wrote in the caption on Tuesday, May 27.

The carousel also featured the Blink-182 drummer as he stood in front of a vintage orange Chevrolet against palm trees in the background.

The other photos in the carousel showed glimpses of different places in the couple’s house, along with a swimming pool and a yellow toy car which probably belongs to their son, Rocky Thirteen.

Kardashian and Barker got legally married on May 15, 2022. They also had a celebration in Italy spanning on to two days.