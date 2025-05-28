Kaia Gerber breaks silence days after losing her 'forever best friend'

Cindy Crawford’s daughter Kaia Gerber finally broke her silence days after losing her "forever best friend."

Four days after her mother announced that the family had suffered a devastating loss in the wake of their 17-year-old pet dog Widget’s death, the Babylon star took to her Instagram Stories to bid an emotional farewell to her longtime furry pal.

"Saying goodbye to my forever best friend [red heart emoji] thank you for seventeen joyful years tiny dancer," she wrote over a video of the long-haired dog lying calmly while the 23-year-old planted gentle kisses on its head and caressed it.

Kaia’s black and white video tribute for the beloved family member came after Crawford revealed the upsetting news via an Instagram post on Friday, May 23.

"We had to say goodbye to our little girl Widget yesterday," she wrote in the caption of a six-slide carousel. "She was a puppy for 17 years and we will miss her. Hopefully she is eating endless snacks with her 'sister' Sugar somewhere in doggy heaven. [folded hands emoji]."

The montage of photos and video showed the late dog playing with the American model, lying on the floor, getting scared by a toy and more of her candid moments.