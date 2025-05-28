What’s Zayn Malik cooking? A new song on the horizon?

Fresh off celebrating the one-year anniversary of his fourth album, Room Under the Stairs, Zayn Malik has ignited speculation about new music.

Just a day after the former One Direction star delighted his fans with a "zelfie" nearly a month after his last post on Instagram, the popular fan account, ZAYN HQ, posting under the handle @inZAYN, posted a new picture of the 32-year-old musician.

"Zummer is approaching [sum emoji]," they captioned the black and white photo of the Dusk Till Dawn hitmaker adjusting his beanie while standing beside a solo stove bonfire, wearing a white shirt layered with a jacket.

"What about a summer song???????" one fan begged.

"what about a zummer banger?" another chimed in with a wordplay.

"What he's cooking," asked a third while a fourth confidently declared, "Summer's coming, and with it a new album."

The post comes amid excitement over a potential One Direction reunion following Zayn and Louis Tomlinson’s recent social media interactions.

Louis, 33, liked Zayn’s Instagram post, and Zayn returned the gesture by following the Back To You singer.

Notably, Zayn hasn’t released any new music since Room Under the Stairs dropped in 2024.

The deeply personal album was followed by his first solo tour in nearly a decade, marking a major milestone since his departure from One Direction.