Is Brittany Cartwright dating anyone amid Jax Taylor divorce?

Brittany Cartwright back in dating world with Will Gittens amid divorce

Brittany Cartwright seems to be dipping her toes back into the dating world following her separation from Jax Taylor, and it looks like musician Will Gittens may be part of that new chapter.

A source tells Page Six that the Valley star is casually dating the Grammy-winning R&B artist, though another insider insists they’re just friends.

Cartwright, 36, was spotted attending one of Gittens’ Los Angeles shows late last month, alongside at least one of her co-stars from The Valley.

In a video shared by JB Entertainment’s Instagram page, the two were seen chatting at what appeared to be an afterparty. Cartwright smiled as she listened to Gittens, who hails from Trinidad, speak.

The pair follow each other on Instagram and have been liking each other’s posts, which fans quickly picked up on.

While Cartwright hasn’t confirmed any names publicly, she recently talked about reentering the dating scene during an appearance on her friend Lala Kent’s podcast, Give Them Lala.

Page Six confirmed the man she referenced was indeed Gittens.

Cartwright shared, “I’m having fun” and admitted she has “a crush,” but added, “nothing serious. We’ll see where it goes.”

Kent, always one to keep things light and honest, teased Cartwright about an awkward but memorable moment.

“I like the guy who you fell straight on your a*s out of the shower [with], and you guys laughed, and he still wanted to be with you after,” Kent said, prompting a laugh from Cartwright. “I hate you!” she responded with a smile.

Explaining what happened, Cartwright said, “We were in the shower, b*tt naked, and it was like I slipped on a banana peel. Like, ‘Whoo!’ I went straight back, and he thought I was gonna hit my head. Oh, it was so embarrassing, but then the way that we laughed about it was so cute.”

She added that the mystery man “tried to catch” her during the fall, but she was too embarrassed to react. “I was like, ‘Don’t look at me!’”

Kent then added, “I like it. And I like him. He’s talented,” to which Cartwright agreed, “Yup!” before quickly wrapping up that part of the conversation by saying, “Good for you. I’m gonna move on before I spill way too much!”

On a recent episode of The Nikki and Brie Show, Cartwright was asked by Nikki if she’s started dating. “A little bit, yeah,” she responded, saying it’s going “great.”

Reflecting on her previous relationship, Cartwright shared, “I just hadn’t had attention or affection in my marriage for, like, a long time, so I lost a lot of confidence. And being made to feel beautiful again … really helped my confidence come back.”

Despite the public curiosity, a source close to Cartwright maintains that she’s “not dating anyone” and that Gittens is “just a friend.”

Cartwright announced her separation from Taylor in February 2024, ending nearly five years of marriage. The two share a 4-year-old son, Cruz.