Why Nicki Minaj wanted to walk away from music?

Nicki Minaj, iconic music mogul who is best known for her chart-topping hits and bold aura, has recently opened up about some tough times in her music career when she almost decided to quit.

The Side to Side rapper shared how being in the spotlight since her rise to fame in the mid-2000s has taken a toll on her.

During a recent interview, Nicki shared with Vogue Italia, "I've heard every possible criticism about me. I've thought about quitting so many times."

"I'm glad I didn't. I hope my story can be an inspiration, and push kids, adults, anyone, not to give up," she added.

In another part of the interview, the Starships hitmaker shared that she waited to have kids so she could focus on her career and help support her family. However, now she has a four-year-old son with her husband Kenneth Petty.

"As a woman, I put off becoming a mother," Nicki added. "A lot of women in the industry, especially older than me, never had children."

The 42-year-old continued: "Some don't regret it, but others do. I put it off."

Nicki shared that she often had to skip holidays like Christmas and Thanksgiving because she was busy working to support her family, saying the cost of success was missing out on a “normal” life.