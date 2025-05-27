Jeremy Clarkson reveals how he ended up in French jail at 19

Jeremy Clarkson, the famous TV presenter, recently shared the surprising story behind his arrest and time spent in a French prison when he was just 19 years old.

Speaking in the new series of his Prime Video show Clarkson's Farm, 64-year-old Jeremy shared surprising and funny reason for his run-in with the law and how it all came down to a slug.

He said: "I once had to go to prison in France because of a slug. True story. I went to a restaurant called La Pomme d'Amour and there was a slug in my lettuce."

Jeremy said the waiter, who was feeling sorry, tried to fix the mess by offering him unlimited drinks to calm things down quickly.

"I was only 19 so I thought 'I will then' And I did. I was arrested a bit later because I was a bit wobbly. I was trying to explain to the policeman that I'd eaten a slug and the man had given me a lot of drink."

"But I couldn't think what the French for slug was. I said: 'Je mange un escargot sans maison" [I eat a snail without a home].

"They just thought: 'This man is definitely paralytic,' I got thrown into prison because I didn't know the French for slug."

In other moments from the latest episodes released on Friday, Jeremy got emotional and thanked his farm assistant Harriet Cowan for “saving his life” during a heartfelt farewell.