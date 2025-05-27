Pedro Pascal, Dakota Johnson's 'Materialists' promotional strategy wins hearts

Dakota Johnson, Pedro Pascal and Chris Evans upcoming film Materialists has already created a lot of excitement ahead of its release.

The forthcoming romantic comedy film features Johnson as a young New York City matchmaker, who’s business gets complicated after she gets stuck in choosing between the perfect match and her imperfect ex-boyfriend.

Distributors A24 have been sharing multiple teasers and behind-the-scene videos in order to promote the new project.

Earlier today, they dropped another beautiful clip from the film contrasting between the materialistic relationship and true love.

“Love? In this economy? Make it count”, the makers mentioned in the caption.

The new promotional strategy by the maker are winning hearts on social media as fans are saying, “the presentation is exciting”.

Meanwhile, another fan lauded the move made by the production company as they wrote, “Well played, A24, well played.”

One fan page mentioned, “I love the dual about the economy and then shows the $12 million penthouse apartment.”

Directed by Academy Award winning writer Celine Song, Materialists is set to hit theatres on June 13.