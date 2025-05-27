Joe Jonas reveals what he truly thinks of Sophie Turner after divorce

Joe Jonas thoughts about ex wife Sophie Turner unveiled

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have proved that exes do not always have to be bitter – especially if children are involved.

The 35-year-old and 29-year-old had parted ways around four years after they tied the knot in 2019, following which they fought a messy custody battle.

However, the tension between the two soon vanished and now the pair have nothing but support and praise for each other.

Just recently, the Game of Thrones alum supported Taylor Swift's ex on social media on the release of his new solo album Music for People Who Believe in Love.

On the other hand, the Camp Rock alum called her an 'incredible mom' during a recent candid chat.

As per the viral TikTok video, the Jonas Brothers band member revealed to Jay Shetty during his On Purpose Live Tour in Hollywood, Fla., that the estranged couple has a 'beautiful co-parenting relationship' that he is 'really grateful for'.

He further added that for girls having incredible mom like Sophie is 'like a dream come true'.

Joe also gushed about having strong female role model for his daughters, "As young girls, looking up to great women is what I want for them."

He continued, “I think what values I want for them are to be open-minded and have a big heart, be able to walk into any room and feel confidence and know that they can do literally anything they want.”