Travis Kelce makes solo appearance after Taylor Swift's AMAs snub

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift skip red carpet debut fueling split speculations

Taylor Swift decided to skip the American Music Awards against her fans’ expectations, while Travis Kelce is focusing on his career.

The 35-year-old NFL star was spotted leaving the gym in Florida as he prepares for the next NFL season.

Kelce’s Grammy-winning girlfriend however, was nowhere to be seen with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end.

The star athlete was seen sporting a black gym suit, based on a tank top and shorts, in the pictures shared by Deux Moi.

Although the couple was spotted together in West Palm Beach, Florida, just days before the AMAs leading fans to theorise about their possible joint appearance at the red-carpet, they did not fly to Las Vegas.

This comes after Swift suffered a major setback at the awards as she won none of the awards she was nominated for.

A source also shared that the couple is entering a tough period in their relationship as their demanding careers force them into different direction.

Swift and Kelce might have to take a difficult decision by choosing their career or love in the near future.