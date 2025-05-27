Taylor Swift skips AMAs: what it means for ‘Rep TV’ announcement

Taylor Swift fans heartbroken after she skipped the AMAs amid 'Reputation (Taylor's Version)' rumours

Taylor Swift fans are disappointed by the American Music Awards beyond any measure.

The 35-year-old pop superstar had allegedly been dropping hints towards a major announcement at the award show on Monday, May 26, but remained no-show.

The Anti-Hero hitmaker was also snubbed at the event as she would have walked away empty-handed from the show had she appeared.

Swifties took to social media and expressed their feelings as their hopes shattered during the awards.

“i knew she wasn’t gonna be there lol. i’m starting to think 26 actually means 2026,” wrote one fan referring to the Easter Eggs about the number 26, which presumably meant May 26.

Another added, “why would Taylor Nation kept promoting it?”

“I’m legit sick of Easter eggs leading to nothing anymore. It’s getting annoying haha like stop giving us eggs if they don’t mean anything. her website spelling out AMAS and the 26% odd items seemed to be legit eggs. Ugh,” chimed in a third.

Another wrote, “ATP keep that reputation Taylor byeeee.”

After Swift premiered Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor’s Version) during The Handmaid’s Tale episode, fans believed that Reputation (Taylor’s Version) was finalised and ready to be announced.

However, that could still be the case, with the Grammy winner waiting on the perfect timing to release it.

As a fan wrote, “I’m no expert, but it seems something is not right in Taylor’s life. Ultimately it’s none of our business until she chooses to share - or not. But I’m increasingly tired of posts predicting her moves based on……..nothing. Her silence is deafening.”

This could seemingly point towards the rumours of a rift between Swift and her beau Travis Kelce, as a source shared that the couple are becoming increasingly incompatible with regards to their individual careers.

Neither of the stars have addressed the speculations but they have kept their public appearances extremely limited over the last few months.