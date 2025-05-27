Katie Price heats up feud with Victoria Beckham in recent events

Katie Price and Peter Andre are celebrating a major milestone this month as it has been 20 years since they secretly got engaged after their romance in the Australian jungle.

The two first met on I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here in 2004 and later got married in September 2005, becoming one of the most talked about couples of that time.

They share two children together, son Junior who is 19 and daughter Princess who is 17.

Sadly, their breakup in 2009 became very public with both of them speaking out about their differences. However, Katie's disagreement with Peter is just one of many well-known clashes she has had over the years.

Back in the day, the tabloids couldn’t stop talking about Katie’s famous feud with the Spice Girls star Victoria Beckham. It all kicked off in 2000 when the media personality and model got jealous because the actress was teaming up with her then-boyfriend Dane Bowers.

The feud got worse the next year when Katie claimed that Victoria and her friend sang 'Who Let The Dogs Out' to bother her in Manchester United’s players’ lounge, according to the Mirror.