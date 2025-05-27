Zayn Malik follows Louis Tomlinson on Instagram

Zayn Malik follows Louis Tomlinson on social media

Zayn Malik has hit the follow button on Louis Tomlinson’s Instagram.

Over the weekend, the popstar followed Louis on Instagram, and the subtle move has left fans buzzing with excitement.

It all started on Sunday, May 25, when Zayn posted a rare selfie to Instagram, his first in nearly a month since wrapping up his Stairway to the Sky Tour.

The Dusk Till Dawn singer posed in a white tank top and a black baseball cap that read “HBO Original The Last Of Us,” while sporting a full, bushy beard.

The photo instantly sparked attention, not just because of the post itself, but because Louis was among those who liked it.

The gesture didn’t go unnoticed by fans, who quickly dubbed the moment “Zouis,” celebrating the sweet interaction between the two singers.

“He loves that show, and it's so cute! Also I love how I went to look on the picture and Louis liked this post. I started crying lol,” one emotional fan wrote.

“AND LOUIS LIKED THE POST QUICK [nodding gesture emoji],” another added.

A third fan chimed in with, “I'm so happy, I hope we see more Zouis interactions [heart icon] I think they truly did make up,” hinting at their past differences following Zayn’s departure from One Direction back in 2015.

The latest interaction comes months after the two appeared together publicly for the first time in nearly a decade at Zayn's solo concert in Los Angeles. That rare reunion also came just three months after the heartbreaking loss of their bandmate, Liam Payne.