Bella Hadid shares strong reaction over toxic exes’ subject

Bella Hadid has recently shared her strong reaction to toxic exes’ question while promoting her new fragrance line in London.

While speaking to ELLE UK, the supermodel was discussing about her brand when an interviewer asked, “What if I'm meeting up with a toxic ex?”

“I want to make him want me back – what scent would be best for that and why?” questioned an interviewer.

To which, Bella replied, “Dropping the playful tone, Bella looked directly into the camera and shot back: ‘Don't make up with your toxic ex.’”

“I'm not giving you any ideas with my fragrances of how to get your toxic ex back. We're not doing that in 2025,” explained the 28-year-old.

Bella, who is a best friend of Hailey Bieber, spoke up about her history with emotionally damaging relationships.

Earlier in a 2022 episode of the Victoria's Secret VS Voices podcast, the model opened up about the long-term effects of people-pleasing and poor boundaries.

“I constantly went back to men – and also, women – that had abused me, and that's where the people-pleasing came in,” she stated at the time.

Bella mentioned, “I started to not have boundaries, not only sexually, physically, emotionally, but then it went into my workspace.”

Sharing rare insight into their relationship, she told ELLE UK, “My love language is definitely food. Especially when I'm at home in Texas every morning and night I'm probably cooking 24/7 when I'm not working. I love to feed people.”

“I think the best way to somebody's heart is through their stomach. If I had any first love language, it would probably be feeding my significant other or his entire family,” added the model.