Princess Ingrid Alexandra spreads her wings solo

Princess Ingrid Alexandra is preparing to take a major step towards independence with a royal twist Down Under.

The 21-year-old Norwegian royal has confirmed she’ll be heading to Sydney, Australia, this August to begin a three-year university degree in international relations and political economy.

The move will mark her first time living away from home long-term, as she plans to reside on campus throughout her studies.

Ingrid Alexandra’s decision to study abroad follows in the footsteps of her mother, Crown Princess Mette-Marit, who also spent time in Australia as a student.

Back then, the future queen took part in an exchange programme and attended Wangaratta High School in North East Victoria.

The young royal’s academic ambitions are being widely applauded, with many seeing this move as a significant chapter in her journey toward one day becoming Queen of Norway.

While Norway mandates one year of military service, the princess, along with several of her peers, voluntarily extended her time by an additional three months.