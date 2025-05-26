Angelina Jolie fears contracting deadly disease?

Angelina Jolie's divorce with Brad Pitt taking toll on her health

Angelina Jolie’s divorce is reportedly taking a toll on her physical and mental health.

The former couple finally reached a divorce settlement in December 2024 after fighting a legal battle for eight years.

Even though, the split has been finalized, the two are still involved in a dispute over their French winery, Chateau Miraval.

As per the sources, the Maria actress is looking out to end her long standing legal war with the F1 actor as she fears that the relentless negativity surrounding the dispute is taking a toll on her mental and physical health.

She fears that it might get her some serious disease like cancer that could threaten her life.

Jolie’s fears are not illogical. For the unversed, the humanitarian underwent a preventive double mastectomy after testing positive for the BRCA1 gene mutation in 2013, which put her in a risk of getting diagnosed with breast cancer or ovarian cancer.

An insider told Radar Online, “Ange is filled with fear the negative energy will cause deadly diseases, including cancer. She's sent Brad messages through a mediator asking for a truce. She wants to move on with her life.”

The Oscar winner wants to prioritize her health at this stage, which is why she wants to put an end to all legal battles going on between her and Brad.