Hailey Bieber seeks support in Kylie, Kendall Jenner amid ongoing backlash

Hailey Bieber turns to Jenner sisters as she gets targeted by critics

Hailey Bieber has decided to tune out the noise of critics as she parties with Kylie and Kendall Jenner amid the social media backlash.

The 28-year-old supermodel took to Instagram and re-shared Kylie and Kendall’s Story posts from their night out on Saturday night.

The Rhode founder and the Jenner sisters stepped out together to celebrate Kylie’s KHY x Dilara Findikoglu collaboration at at The Bird Streets Club in Los Angeles.

The skincare mogul seemed to enjoy her time as she posed with Kylie and Kendall, sporting a nude coloured long-sleeve mini dress.

Hailey joined her pals solo, without husband Justin Bieber and son, as they danced and drank together in their posts on social media.

The party night comes after Hailey and Justin have been a target to much online criticism after he made a weird congratulatory post for her Vogue cover.

Fans have been slamming the popstar for disrespecting his wife over the years, but sources close to the couple claim that they were perfectly fine.

Hailey recently showed her support for husband as she joined the audience during his live performance with SZA during her Grand National Tour.