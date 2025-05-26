Brooklyn Beckham's romantic message to Nicola sparks concern amid family rift

Brooklyn Beckham's bold confession of love for his wife Nicola Peltz in a new video is making headlines amid the ongoing rift with his parents, David and Victoria Beckham.

Brooklyn, 26 was seen enjoying a romantic motorbike ride with Nicola, in what many believe is clear display of loyalty to his wife during the rumoured family tensions.

He captioned the video: 'My whole world x I will you forever x I always choose you baby x you are the most amazing person I know xx me and you forever baby.'

Sources close to the Beckham family suggest that that the couple's behaviour-especially Brooklyn's-has caused growing frustration, which now appears to be directed at Nicola.

An insider told Mail Online that Brooklyn is being referred to as 'the hostage' by those close to the family, implying that he is being heavily influenced or controlled by Nicola.

'Videos like this are just not what he does. He will be dying inside. He's soppy and he's romantic, but that video just isn't him. He hates all of that stuff so you have to wonder if Nicola was behind it,' the source claimed.

The video and the caption have intensified public speculation about Brooklyn's current relationship with his famous family and raised questions about whether his public displays of affection reflect his true feelings-or something more scripted.