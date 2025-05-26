'The Batman' famed Barry Keoghan finds it offensive being called 'man-child'?

Barry Keoghan addresses common perception of him being called 'man-child'

Barry Keoghan has finally broken his silence on the common perception of people thinking of him as a man-child.

Barry played a major role in Saltburn, which was his first ever performance as lead. Before that, he played supporting roles in films like The Banshees of Inisherin, Eternals, and Dunkirk.

In an interview, the 32-year-old spoke about the change in the trajectory of his filmography, while reflecting on how his image as an actor has shifted from being typecast as a man-child to finally being acknowledged as a man.

Keoghan told GQ, “My prettiness didn’t get me this far.”

Rather, he believed that his on-screen transformation and selection of films has brought in a change.

The Irish actor says that before Saltburn, he had already created his reputation for playing unsettling characters. But Barry doesn’t really get offended if people call him a man-child.

He said, “It’s nice not just being looked at as the weird-looking guy, the unique feckin’ freaky little freak man-child, freak child-man, whatever you want to call it. It’s nice to see people kind of look at you in that way. I’ll be honest. It is nice.”

There are rumours that he might play Joker in the forthcoming Batman sequel. However, the makers have not yet confirmed anything.