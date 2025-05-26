Greta Gerwig’s ‘Narnia’ announces new cast member

Greta Gerwig, who is the writer and director of upcoming Chronicles of Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew, has seemingly welcomed a new cast mate for the forthcoming film.

Carey Mulligan, the three-time Oscar winner is currently in negotiations to play a role in the fantasy/fictional film.

In addition to Mulligan, the project is well into casting with Daniel Craig, Emma Mackey and Meryl Streep the big names on the roll call as the production seeks out its young leads, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

The Magician’s Nephew, is the prequel of the famous book series, The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe.

It follows the story of two kids who accidently unleash the evil White Witch in 1990s London after messing with their uncle’s magic.

Craig is reportedly playing the uncle, Mackey the White Witch, and Streep voicing Aslan, the talking lion who in the books is the supreme.

Mulligan will play the very sick mother of Digory, one of the two kids in the adventure.

The film will be produced by Mark Gordon, Amy Pascal and Vincent Sieber.

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew is set to premier in late 2026, with two weeks of theatrical run before playing on Netflix.