Prince Harry visit to UK therapists emerges as royal sparks health concerns

Prince Harry sparked concerns for his health as the Duke of Sussex suffered some major blows that landed close to his heart.

Harry and his father King Charles have had a strained relationship, but it had gotten to its lowest point in the past few weeks especially the loss of his security appeal earlier this month, which left him “gutted” and “devastated”.

Before this, a friend of Harry had shared that he was concerned about the Duke’s mental health after he was forced to quit his beloved charity, Sentebale. Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet’s father has been open about his mental health struggles in the past.

However, at the time, Harry was not open to getting treatment. It wasn’t until his then-girlfriend Cressida Bonas witnessed his “explosive temperament” and encouraged him to visit a mental health professional, royal biographer Tina Brown revealed in her book The Palace Papers.

“Cressida began to have serious worries about his mental health. It is not widely known that it was she who first persuaded Harry to see a therapist,” Brown stated in her book.

She also quoted a family friend who revealed that Cressida forced Harry to “'accept he has problems and see a psychoanalyst”.

However, Harry wanted to be discreet about his issues so he reached out to Princess Diana’s friend, Julia Samuel, an NHS bereavement counsellor who had experience working with MI6. Hence, she knew how to be “discreet” since she advised secret service staff.

A source close to Harry revealed that the royal wanted someone who could understand “what it's like to have a public version of your life and a private version”.

Brown revealed that it was through therapy that Harry found a way to heal from his mother’s death which he experienced at 12 years old.

The update comes just a few weeks after Harry revealed in his BBC interview that his father has not been speaking to him.

As Harry sparks fresh concerns over his health, it is possible that the Duke may have referred back to his UK therapist to get over the major heartbreak of now losing his cancer-stricken father to the royal rift.