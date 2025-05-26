Candace Cameron Bure explains why she wants to stay in shape

Candace Cameron Bure has recently spilled her fitness secret as she enters her 50s next year.

Speaking to Fox News Digital, the Great American Family star opened up that she’s been doing a lot of movies this year and her fitness took a back seat for a while.

However, after turning 49, Candace revealed her big goals to keep herself active and healthy.

“I wanna be in best shape that I can possibly be in,” when going into her 50s, said the Fuller House actress.

Candace explained that she’s been busy filming her Christmas movies which is why her fitness game was not strong

But once the Growing Pains actress would finish her new movie, she “is going to kick it up a notch” at least in the gym.

“I feel really great,” remarked Candace.

The actress told the outlet that she’s been working on her fitness since she was in her early 30s.

“I'm in a groove, and I just want to approach life and aging as someone with grace, but also enthusiasm,” mentioned Candace.

The actress further said, “I am leaning into all the things that I can do as I get older and preparing my body so that I can continue to do those things as I older.”

“I wanna be able to open the peanut butter jar when I'm 80, and I need grip strength for that. But all that comes from using your muscles and lifting weights and just basic skills,” added Candace.

Meanwhile, the actress shared one of her reasons for staying in shape have become less about “vanity and more about wanting to be healthy” for her family.