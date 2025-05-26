Jennifer Aniston leaves fans concerned with major online blunder

Jennifer Aniston surprises fans by unintentionally revealing personal details

Jennifer Aniston fuelled an online discussion after she mistakenly let slip some personal details about a recent incident.

The Friends alum, who recently faced a harrowing incident at her house in Bel Air when a 48-year-old man crashed through the front gate of her house, has worried her fans once more.

The We’re the Millers star posted an Instagram dump with a caption, "Sunday Funday photo dump day [sun and heart emoji]."

The carousel post was filled with light-hearted moments with her friends including Courtney Cox and Selena Gomez.

However, in one of the pictures, one of her pooch dog revealed an important detail. The Eagle eyed fans noticed the problem and quickly issued a warning.

In the comment section one wrote, "Jennifer - advance warning a phone number is very clearly visible on the cute pic of the white pupper!"

"Maybe blur the second to last photo with the dog tag with a phone number visible," advised another.

"Not the phone number on the dog tag," said another fan.

Listening to her fans advise, Aniston deleted the picture from her post.

The precautionary measures were taken due to The Morning Show star recent stalking incident by the 48-year-old man.

The prosecutors has also claimed that the man had been harassing the Murder Mystery star via voicemail, email and social media messages for two years prior to his alleged attempt to gate crash.

It is said that if the man is declared competent, he faces up to three years in jail if convicted on charges of stalking and vandalism.

The next hearing is scheduled for Thursday, May 29. Meanwhile, Aniston has not made any direct public statement about the incident yet.