Prince Andrew suffers big blow as Eugenie joins King Charles for key mission

Prince Andrew received an upsetting title after his daughter Princess Eugenie was honoured with a key responsibility from her uncle King Charles.

The Prince of York, who is already not in the good books of Britians, now suffered a big blow as a renowned royal expert dubbed him the most 'impatient' royal.

In conversation with Daily Mail, Robert Hardman recalled an accident caused by Andrew near his home Royal Lodge after he lost his temper.

The show's host asked, "How are royals at being kept waiting?"

In response, the royal commentator said, "Don’t test royals' patience, I think is a fairly useful watchword, some are more patient than others."

Speaking of Sarah Ferguson's ex-husband, Robert shared, "The most impatient royal I can't think of is Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, a few years ago, he was driving back from Windsor Castle to his house Royal Lodge and he came up to the gate which had an electric gate press the buzzer, but nothing happened, it was pressed again, nothing happened..."

"He just drove straight through the gate causing thousands of pounds worth of damage to both car and gate," he said.

It is important to note that Prince Andrew suffered a big blow after Eugenie joined the monarch to carry on key mission.

For the unversed, The King's Foundation recently named the Princess of York as one of the mentors for the charity's new "35 under 35" network.

The project, which includes 35 creative individuals from around the world, aims to inspire positive change through sustainability, traditional crafts, and the arts.

Eugenie shared her enthusiasm for being involved in King Charles' passion project, indicating a promising future for her within the royal family.