Royal family in shock as prince revealed to be adopted: ‘Not my blood’

King Charles was seemingly rubbing shoulders with an imposter as shocking news about a royal came into spotlight.

The father of Prince William and Prince Harry has a close connection to the German royals as the monarch’s a bloodline made up roughly of half German ancestry.

In a statement issued by the Prince of Hohenzollern, Karl Friedrich, the head of the House of Hohenzollern, revealed that a fake prince – Dr Donatus – had found his way into the British high society and has gone unnoticed for the past 20 years.

“It makes me angry and frustrated, it leaves a very bitter taste in my mouth,” the real Prince of Hohenzollern told The Sun. “Donatus is not my blood, he is not a member of the German royal family, he is simply a non-royal name bearer.”

He added, “He certainly cannot use the moniker of Serene Highness.”

A European nobility expert Bearn Bilker also confirmed that Donatus is “indeed the fake prince”.

Donatus is reportedly connected to a number of top music organisations and charities alongside King Charles and the Duke of Kent. He became Chairman of the Friends of the English Chamber Orchestra and is also ambassador of The Purcell School for Young Musicians, in Bushey, Herts – and King Charles is patron of both the organisations.

When Prince Karl found out about the fake prince, he wrote to Donatus to ask him of the truth. In response he said, “Yes I have been adopted by your aunt Katharina.”

“I then spoke to my aunt and she told me, ‘yes well, he offered me such an amount of money I couldn’t resist’. She was always short of money,” Prince Karl told the outlet. “There’s nothing we as a family can do.”

It’s understood Donatus was adopted by Katharina Feodora, Princess of Hohenzollern in around 2003.

Late Queen Elizabeth’s father was of German descent while Charles’s father Prince Philip had predominantly German ancestors.

The King also had a family reunion with his “cherished” German cousins during his visit in 2023. Among his direct first cousins are Prince Rainer of Hesse, Princess Clarissa of Hesse, Prince George of Hanover and Prince Ludwig of Baden.

Charles is also fluent in German as the King expertly delivered a speech in the language during his visit to Berlin.