'Duck Dynasty' star Phil Robertson’s kids share emotional tributes

Phil Robertson died at 79

Duck Dynasty star Phil Robertson has passed away at the age of 79.

On Sunday, May 25, Phil's family announced his passing via heartfelt tributes across various social media platforms.

Phil’s son, Jase Robertson took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to share the devastating news, writing, "My dad has gone to be with the Lord today!"

"He will be missed, but we know he is in good hands, and our family is good because God is very good! We will see him again! #PhilRobertson #Jesus" he added.

What did Phil Robertson get diagnosed with?

Phil’s family members revealed he breathed his last over the weekend months after being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in December 2024.

In addition to Jase, Phil’s other son, Willie Robertson, posted a joint statement with his wife, Korie Robertson, to mark his father’s passing.

"We celebrate today that our father, husband, and grandfather, Phil Robertson, is now with the Lord," they wrote. "He reminded us often of the words of Paul, 'you do not grieve like those who have no hope. For we believe that Jesus died and rose again, and so we believe that God will bring with Jesus those who have fallen asleep in him.'"

The heartfelt tribute continued, "We are grateful for his life on earth and will continue the legacy of love for God and love for others until we see him again."

The statement revealed that the family is currently having a private service, but details will soon be shared "about a public celebration of his life."

For the unversed, Duck Dynasty followed members of the Robertson family, including Phil, who rose to fame as the patriarch of the Robertson family in the reality TV show, and Kay Robertson, alongside three of their sons, Jase, Willie and Jep, and several grandchildren.