Kim Kardashian celebrates son’s 6th birthday ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ style

Kim Kardashian celebrates son’s 6th birthday with ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ theme

Kim Kardashian went all out for her son Psalm West’s 6th birthday, throwing an pic Deadpool & Wolverine arcade-themed party that had no shortage of fun and Marvel magic.

The birthday bash, shared on Kim’s Instagram, gave fans a glimpse into the action-packed celebration, where Psalm was seen dressed in a red-and-black outfit inspired by the 2024 Marvel film.

The venue was fully transformed with themed decorations, making the entire space feel like a scene straight out of the movie.

In one of the photos, Psalm posed next to his mom, who wore a black halter top and pants, and his 7-year-old sister, Chicago, who rocked a red-and-white outfit.

The fun didn’t stop there. Kim, 44, was spotted bonding with Chicago as they played basketball and rode arcade motorbikes together. North West, 11, joined the celebration as well, wearing fur glasses and a black hoodie. Saint West, 9, kept it cool in a white Fortnite T-shirt.

The Kardashian cousins were out in full force too, with Khloé Kardashian’s daughter, True Thompson, 7, and Robert Kardashian’s daughter, Dream Kardashian, 8, seen enjoying a group game and smiling from ear to ear.

Psalm even got acrobatic during the festivities, performing a backflip at what appeared to be a trampoline park. He and Chicago were also caught dancing to NSYNC’s Bye Bye Bye, a nod to the routine featured in the Marvel film.

Psalm also happily posed beside his massive Deadpool & Wolverine cake, looking like he was having the best day ever.

Family matriarch Kris Jenner and aunt Khloé were also in attendance, making the celebration feel even more special for the birthday boy.