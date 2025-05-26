Chris Evans misses big moment at premiere, here’s why

Chris Evans, best known for playing Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, opened up about why he wasn’t at the premiere of his new film, Honey Don’t!, this weekend.

The new movie made its big debut at the Cannes Film Festival on Friday night. It was part of festival’s cool Midnight Screenings and will be coming to theaters later this year.

Chris didn’t show up for the screening at the Grand Théâtre Lumière, where the Cannes Festival takes place. However, he was also missing when his co-stars Margaret Qualley, Aubrey Plaza and Charlie Day posed for photos later that day.

The actor shared an Instagram post, where he confirmed his absence from the festival, saying: "I wish I could've been with my incredible cast and filmmakers at Cannes, but it was my mother's 70th birthday and there are some things you just can't miss! Congrats everyone!"

However, Margaret stars as Honey O'Donahue, a private detective investigating a string of deaths linked to a mysterious church in Honey Don’t! as Chris plays a charismatic cult leader in the film.