Sydney Sweeney reveals shocking details about 'Euphoria' season 3

Sydney Sweeney, iconic actress who is best known for her role as Cassie Howard in the hit crime thriller Euphoria, has recently teased what fans can expect from the show’s upcoming season, calling her character "unhinged."

The 27-year-old actress hinted that her “flawed” character will become even “wilder” in the next chapter of the popular HBO teen drama.

She shared with Empire Magazine: “I have such a spot in my heart for Cassie, and I hold her really close and dear.

“She is crazy. She makes so many mistakes. She’s flawed on so many levels, but she does it all from a place of love," she added.

The actress went on adding, "It could be a sad version of love, as well. It’s so much fun to play a character that is as crazy as she is. Sam [Levinson] is such a brilliant filmmaker to work with, because I’ll read something, then I’ll call him, and I’m like, ‘Let’s go crazier.’ And he’s like, ‘I’m all in.’ And this season is unhinged."

Cassie found herself caught up in a complicated romance with Nate (Jacob Elordi), who is Maddie’s (Alexa Demie) abusive ex-boyfriend.

The new season has eight episodes and jumps ahead in time, showing the characters after high school. However, it’s coming out in 2026, four years after season two.