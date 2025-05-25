Prince George rescues dad from Royal blunder again

Prince George keeps dad in Royal line.

Prince George may be just 11, but he’s already proving to be a dependable royal right-hand man especially to his dad, Prince William.

During a recent appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony for the VE Day flypast, royal watchers caught a heartwarming moment between father and son.

As the aircraft prepared to soar overhead, George noticed William deep in conversation with Queen Camilla, seemingly unaware of the imminent aerial spectacle.

With perfect timing, the young prince gently nudged his father, prompting William to look skyward just as the flypast began.

George’s thoughtful gesture ensured the future king didn’t miss a moment and served as yet another reminder that this young royal is already mastering the art of public duty.

Throughout the balcony appearance at Buckingham Palace, George wowed onlookers with his apparent knowledge of the aircraft overhead.

The 11-year-old was seen eagerly pointing out different planes and sharing details with his family.

Beaming with delight, George fully embraced the moment, his enthusiasm matching that of the senior royals standing beside him.