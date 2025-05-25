Prince Harry’s disagreement with Meghan costs him million-dollar bill

Meghan Markle was firm in her support for her husband Prince Harry as he pursued his security appeal in the UK in the public eye.

However, the scenes were quite different behind the scenes as the Duchess of Sussex urged her husband to ditch the expensive lawsuit already suspecting how things would play out.

According to sources cited by Globe Magazine, Meghan did not approve of Harry’s decision fearing that they would have to end up footing the eye-watering legal bill. She reportedly warned him of the financial risk beforehand.

Meghan “didn’t want Harry to pursue an appeal because if he lost, he would be required to cover legal costs for both sides,” the insider told the outlet. “But there was no talking him out of it.”

King Charles’s estranged son is currently set to pay a legal bill of nearly $2 million following the “devastating” decision by the Court of Appeal earlier this month.

“This $2 million bill puts a huge amount of pressure on Meghan as well as Harry to make up for the revenue loss,” the source said. “They already run a tight ship financially and don't have a spare couple of million just sitting in the bank.”

Harry was “gutted” by the verdict as he stated in the BBC interview right after the verdict was announced. He was fighting for the right to pay for police protection for him and his family given the security risk in his home country. His security was downgraded after he and Meghan stepped down from their senior royal positions in 2020.

“I was born into this position. I was born into those risks. And they've only increased over time,” Harry said in the interview. “I can't see a world in which I would be bringing my wife and children back to the UK.”