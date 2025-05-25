Domhall Gleeson reacts to sudden change in accent for ‘Fountain of Youth’

Domhall Gleeson, majorly knowns as Bill Weasley in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows part one and two, opened up about why he made a last minute change in his accent.

The Fountain of Youth staring John Krasinski and Natalie Portman as adventurer Luke and art historian Charlotte, estranged siblings who reunite to find "the most important archaeological discovery in history." Gleeson's character Owen is the Irish billionaire bankrolling the search, and Eiza González plays Esme, the mysterious agent out to stop them.

However, The Revenant star revealed that his character wasn’t originally an Irish in the script.

In an interview with the RTE Entertainment, Gleeson revealed that he was playing an American billionaire, explain, "I was talking to a dialect coach, I was going to do American, and I heard, '[Guy Ritchie film’s director] wants you to play it Irish.' And I was like, 'Can I talk to Guy about it?,' and they were like, 'Not really! Guy is off doing something else!'"

Later on when the 42-year-old artist finally got to discuss the accent with the director, he recalled that, "[Guy] just turned up on set and was like, 'No, I like Irish'. And actually, I'm really happy. It was a good call from him, I thought."

Gleeson also teased what can one expect from the upcoming film Fountain of Youth.

Since the film has plenty of twists and turns, the About Time actor revealed that he and his co-star Eiza González read the last couple of pages first to make sure they were still alive at the end of the film.

Fountain of Youth is now available to stream on Apple TV+.