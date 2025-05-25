Royal Family issues statement as future queen faces major setback

Palace issued an important statement as Europe struggles with a somewhat tense time given US President Donald Trump’s stern stance.

For the past few weeks, the European countries have come together to peacefully resolve certain matters concerning their security and peace, especially after the disaster meeting at the White House between Trump and Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Apart from the meeting, Trump’s new policies have put some royal families in a dilemma including the Belgium royals.

The Royal Palace of Brussels was forced to issue a statement after Trump had attempted to deny thousands of international students, including Princess Elisabeth, the heir to the Belgium throne, the ability to study at Harvard University.

“We are looking into the situation, to see what kind of impact this decision might have on the princess, or not. It’s too early to say right now,” palace’s communications head, Xavier Baert, said in a statement.

“And we’ll have to see what happens next [school] year.”

Princess Elisabeth, who is the daughter of King Philippe and Queen Mathilde, had completed her first year of a graduate school programme at the prestigious institution and is currently back in Belgium for the summer.

The royal received an Honorary Award from the Fulbright programme, and also participated in the Yale Young Global Scholars Program at Yale University.

Meanwhile, King Charles – who is jetting off to North America on Monday – has been trying to use his soft diplomacy to ease the tensions in the European bloc with Trump. The US President is expected to for a second State Visit later this year.

It remains to be seen if the King can ease some international tensions over a cup of tea.