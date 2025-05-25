Lady Louise Windsor plans unveiled as Eugenie takes on key royal role

Lady Louise Windsor plans unveiled after Eugenie takes on key royal role

Lady Louise Windsor's future plans were revealed after Princess Eugenie was honoured with a key royal role in a delightful announcement.

The Princess of York was assigned a special task by her uncle, King Charles, to mentor young individuals included in the King's Foundation 35 under 35 network.

The selected talented candidates aim to bring change in the world through "sustainability, traditional crafts and the arts."

Eugenie revealed she is "delighted" to be "working with this group of exceptional young people who have been selected thanks to their outstanding work in areas The King is passionate about."

It has been seen that the non-working royals are stepping up to support the King's slimmed-down monarchy amid his health woes.

Now, royal experts discussed Duchess Sophie's daughter, Lady Louise Windsor's future in the royal fold, claiming that she might not be following in the footsteps of her mother with a royal role full of responsibilities and public scrutiny.

In a new episode of A Right Royal Podcast, royal author Robert Jobson believes that it is very unlikely Lady Louise will choose a more central royal role.

He said, "I'm not so sure about that. Sophie presents a very queenly image, and she's venturing into military endeavours. She's also known to be very close to the late Duke of Edinburgh."

"The real question is whether her daughter actually wants to do it. I don't get the impression that either her daughter or Viscount Severn would necessarily desire that kind of public life, and that choice truly needs to come from them," the royal expert added.

Robert shared, "It's a significant commitment, as the public spotlight can be intense once you're in it. Currently, they've been very well-shielded due to the current arrangements. Pushing them forward now might be difficult."