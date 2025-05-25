Prince Harry ‘sidelined’ as Meghan Markle takes charge of lucrative deal

Prince Harry had already been coping with the heartbreak of losing the royal family to his ongoing feud, it appears that the Duke of Sussex was dealt another big blow in his professional endeavour.

Speculations have surrounded the Duke and Duchess of Sussex about a ‘professional separation’ but it seems that those plans are beginning to materialise as the couple received a major news about their multi-million-dollar contract with Netflix.

Harry and Meghan had signed the lucrative deal with the streaming giant in 2020 and they were expected to deliver content in the course of five years. However, the couple did not have much success after their first docuseries, Harry & Meghan, which was a hit on the platform.

As the clock ticked on the contract, sources have now revealed that there the streaming giant will be renewing the contract but Harry will be completely cut out from the deal and the focus will be on Meghan.

“The relationship between Netflix and Meghan goes far deeper than many people realise,” an insider told The Sun on Sunday. They noted that the CEO Ted Sarandos has a weekend home near the Sussexes in Montecito, California, and is also a huge fan of the Duchess.

According to an source cited by MailOnline, the new deal will be a “much-reduced” offer compared with their current agreement and it will be “focused entirely on Meghan”. Moreover, there will also be no upfront payment like last time.

The Duchess last released her show on Netflix, With Love, Meghan, and while there were mixed reviews for the series, the second season is anticipated to arrive in autumn.

Moreover. the third season will be recommissioned after the deal had been renewed, the sources stated.

Apart from the contract, the streaming giant is also a partner in Meghan’s lifestyle brand, As Ever, which she revealed in February.