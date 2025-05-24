Buckingham Palace honours royal member amid major shakeup in firm

Buckingham Palace is shifting the spotlight onto a rarely-seen royal as King Charles’s reign makes big shakeup at the Firm.

On Friday, the office of the monarch released the statement to honour an important member of the royal family performing a crucial assignment on behalf of the King.

Birgitte, The Duchess of Gloucester – who is an aunt to Charles, travelled to Birmingham to open a transplant centre.

“The Duchess of Gloucester has officially opened Edmonds Transplant Centre Birmingham at Queen Elizabeth Hospital,” the statement from the Palace read.

“The new centre provides all the services that patients would need in their transplant journey, with the Birmingham-based hospital being the most active transplant centre in Europe,” it continued.

“The hospital carries out all the major organ transplants – heart, lung, liver and kidney - and the new centre will enable the hospital to continue to provide life-changing care to their patients.”

The news comes as the Palace is undergoing major strategy changes in a bid to shape public perception of the monarchy’s work.

Palace officials are reportedly making efforts to redirect media attention towards the important work undertaken by members of the Royal Family, which also includes members who do not hold the senior most positions.

It seems that the monarch is asserting the loyalty will be thoroughly rewarded as they spotlight some names which may have been underrated.

Last week, the Duchess of Gloucester was also tasked to host a annual Garden Party for the Not Forgotten Association – it supports those who have served in the Armed Forces and are living with injury, illness or isolation.