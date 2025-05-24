'Lilo & Stitch 2025': Dean Fleischer Camp shares 'unique' insight about film

Chris Sander returns to voice 'Stitch' in live action remake

Dean Fleischer Camp’s Lilo & Stitch live action remake has been released in cinemas across the globe.

The fresh family adventure is a 3D version of the 2002 animated film of the same name, directed by Chris Sanders and Dean DeBlois.

Live action version of Lilo & Stitch features Maia Kealoha, Sanders, Sydney Agudong, Zach Galifianakis and Billy Magnussen.

While talking about his much-anticipated movie of the year, Camp shared a very deep insight about the film.

The 41-year-old filmmaker confessed that he was 'stoked' to bring back the popular ice cream guy from the original movie, but he thinks the most beautiful character design out of all was of the 'Grand Council Woman'.

“I really loved bringing, I mean all of it, but the Grand Council Woman's character design I think is so beautiful from the original and it was really fun figuring out how to make her exist in live action.”

While talking to Screen Rant, he also explained, “but also, she is one of the few characters that has to actually make the jump from our fully animated opening in space and the live action settings later.”

Dean confessed that he really love how intimidating she is.