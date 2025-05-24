Kensington Palace plans about Kate Middleton ‘fail’ amid new changes

Kensington Palace plans about Kate Middleton ‘fall flat’ amid new changes

Kensington Palace may be undergoing some major changes but it seems that Kate Middleton will not be deterred by any of the new implementations.

The Princess of Wales is known for her style statements as they deliver and honour important messages in the public space.

Previously, it was revealed that the Palace will no longer be sharing details of Kate’s outfits despite the interest in it, and instead, it will focus on the work during the engagement.

Many fashion brands were upset and the ‘Kate effect’ has often proved to be a much-needed boost to small-scale labels.

However, according to royal commentator Gareth Russell, there will never be a time when there is no chatter about future queen’s fashion choices.

“I can understand that from any public figure’s perspective, if they’re involved in charity work, they probably don’t want the bulk of the piece to be about what they’re wearing,” the expert told GB News.

“But at the same time, when a member of the Royal Family wears a new brand or an up-and-coming brand or a British brand, it can do an awful lot for that brand’s sales,” he explained.

“So, I don’t think we’ll ever see a point where there aren’t pieces being written about what the royals are wearing.”

The remark also follows the commentator’s insight on how Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace are attempting to shape public perception of the monarchy's work.

Although, he stressed that despite the wishes of the Palace and royal communications team to keep the focus on Kate’s actions, particularly her philanthropic efforts, her style will remain a part of her broader influence.

Recently, the Princess of Wales made waves as she stepped out in a Victoria Beckham olive green suit to present the Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design to Patrick McDowell at the British Fashion Council in London.

The appearance was a symbol of Kate and Prince William’s growing ties with the Beckhams.

As the monarchy moves into a modern era of royalty, it seems Palace's plans to keep fashion out of the conversation will eventually fail.