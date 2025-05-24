Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban celebrate Clea Shearer’s daughter’s graduation

Clea Shearer from The Home Edit celebrates daughters graduation

Clea Shearer from The Home Edit is marking a special family milestone as her daughter, Stella Blue, graduates from middle school.

The proud mom, 43, shared sweet moments from the big day on Instagram, capturing celebrations filled with family, close friends, and a few familiar faces.

Among the attendees were Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban, who joined Shearer and her husband John for lunch after the ceremony.

In an Instagram Story, Shearer posted a snapshot of Kidman seated across from her at the table, while Urban sat across from John Shearer, making the intimate moment even more memorable.

Shearer also shared a heartfelt video of Stella walking across the stage to receive her middle school completion certificate.

“And just like that…she’s in high school,” she captioned the video in the story, clearly emotional about how fast time is passing.

The day was made even more meaningful with the presence of Shearer’s younger son, Sutton Gray, who will be starting middle school in the fall.

Reflecting on that transition, Shearer wrote, “My littlest baby will be in MIDDLE SCHOOL which is just as mind blowing,” along with a sweet family photo on her Instagram Story.

Shearer’s mother, Roberta L Friedman, was there to celebrate as well. In another post, Shearer shared a photo of three generations standing together and smiling proudly.

“Three generations of women who graduated from the 8th grade,” she wrote in the caption of the story.

In addition to celebrating her daughter’s achievement, Shearer continues to be open about her health journey.

Diagnosed with an aggressive form of breast cancer in March 2022, she was declared cancer-free later that year in November. But in January, she faced another hurdle when doctors discovered a wound at her incision site that required immediate surgery — her eighth overall.

“He took one look at it and said, ‘What are you doing on Monday?’ My heart sank because I knew what was coming next. Time for another operation,” she shared with her followers on Instagram.

“And since it had to happen immediately, I wasn’t going to have time to mentally prepare.”