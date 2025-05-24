Hayley Atwell shares ‘exclusive’ detail about one ‘MI-8: The Final Reckoning’ fight scene

Hayley Atwell on shooting Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning during pregnancy

Hayley Atwell just shared a surprising behind-the-scenes moment from her time filming Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, and it’s one that’s never been revealed before.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, May 22, the actress opened up about being eight and a half months pregnant while shooting one of the film’s intense fight scenes.

“I’ve never said before, actually. This is a Fallon exclusive. But during this fight sequence, we came back to it a few times to add a few elements to it. And in this clip, I’m actually eight and a half months pregnant,” Atwell, 43, told the audience just before a scene from the movie played.

Fallon, clearly stunned by the reveal, responded with, “Are you serious?”

Atwell confirmed with a smile, “I’m serious. Yes. And I have to say, I was taken such good care of. Everyone was so supportive and they were like, ‘Oh, you can sit down, and we’ll have a stunt double do it.’ And I was like, ‘No! I’ve worked too hard. Let me do it.’ So I did it, and here it is.”

Atwell joined the Mission: Impossible franchise in 2023, playing IMF agent Grace. Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning marks the eighth and final installment in the long-running action series.