Kim Kardashian robbery trial finally comes to close with unexpected turn

Kim Kardashian robbery trial finally comes to a close

A group of people have been found guilty by a Paris court for their role in the shocking gunpoint robbery of reality star Kim Kardashian.

Nine men and one woman, most of them around 70 years old, faced serious charges including armed robbery, kidnapping and being part of a criminal gang. The charges stem from 2016 incident when Kim was tied up and robbed in her hotel room during a trip to Paris.

After four weeks in court, the ringleader and seven others were found guilty. Two of the accused walked free after being cleared of all charges.

Aomar Ait Khedache, also known as Old Omar, and Yunice Abbas, who even wrote a book titled I Kidnapped Kim Kardashian, admitted to playing a role in the robbery.

However, the other eight suspects had all denied being involved in the crime.

Just before the verdict came in, Khedache, who struggles to speak and hear because of long-term health issues, spoke out: “I can't find the words to say how sorry I am. I offer a thousand apologies.”

Abbas shared: “Once again, I have nothing but regrets to offer you; I'm sorry for what I did.”

The prosecutors asked the court to hand down sentences that could be as long as 10 years.