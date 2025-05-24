Sydney Sweeney appears in MGK's 'very important' post feat. Megan Fox's baby

MGK also shared a photo of what appeared to be his baby with ex Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly’s latest photo dump features his baby with Megan Fox, BTS snaps from the studio, and his pal Sydney Sweeney.

On Thursday, May 22, the rapper-slash-singer posted a playful Instagram carousel featuring a goofy selfie with the Euphoria star, Patrick Schwarzenegger, and hairstylist Glen Oropeza.

“Stop what you’re doing these pictures are v important,” MGK, 35, captioned the shots, which appear to be from a recent Las Vegas trip.

The group was in town for the grand opening of the Palm Tree Club at the MGM Grand, all dressed in matching denim looks.

Despite romance speculation, a source told Us Weekly that MGK and Sweeney are simply “really good friends,” having worked together on his 2021 film Downfalls High.

The same carousel also includes a rare glimpse of MGK’s newborn with ex Megan Fox.

The couple quietly welcomed their first child in March following their split around Thanksgiving last year.

Despite the breakup, Page Six reports they plan to co-parent peacefully. In fact, recent posts hint they’ve been spending time together, with fans hearing Fox’s voice in the background of MGK’s latest Reel.

For her part, Sweeney, who is going through her own break-up with fiancé Jonathan Davis, is back to filming Euphoria Season 3.