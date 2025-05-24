Ana de Armas reveals taking break after Oscar nod for 'Blonde'

Ana de Armas took break after Oscar nod for 'Blonde'

Ana de Armas, iconic actress currently teaming up with Hollywood legend Tom Cruise on an exciting new project, recently opened up about taking a long break after her Oscar nomination for Blonde.

After the intense work and spotlight that came with the nomination, the 37-year-old star felt it was important to pause and make the most of it.

Ana, who is currently working with filmmaker Doug Liman and 'Mission: Impossible' series director Christopher McQuarrie, called that time "weird" and said that she wanted to take her time.

She told WWD, "It was a weird time. I wanted to find what was next for me. I really wanted to see what I wanted to do and what I wanted to get involved in and who I wanted to work with. So I just took my time.

"Yes, I did have meetings and I did get some scripts, but sometimes that's also kind of hard. You make it harder on yourself because somehow you make up your mind and you have certain expectations about something that should be arriving, but it's not.

"Or maybe it is, but you're so fixed on something that you might be missing out on whatever you have in front of you."

However, Ana also opened up about working with iconic actor Tom Cruise for an upcoming exciting project, calling working with him "crazy" and "amazing."