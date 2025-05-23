Miley Cyrus opens up about ‘brutal’ injury while working on new film

Miley Cyrus gets candid about horrifying experience at the hospital

Miley Cyrus got into a serious injury while filming Something Beautiful film, which will be released alongside her album of the same name.

The 32-year-old revealed that she wanted to film a sequence for Walk of Fame on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, although without having the budget to book the space.

The Flowers hitmaker unfortunately got into a “brutal” injury which she detailed during her appearance at Jimmy Kimmel Live, on Thursday, May 22nd.

Cyrus decided to take the shot at night when no one else would be around but, "I caught something," she told the host, who added that she was "lucky [she] didn't get a hypodermic needle in [her] body."

The Grammy winner continued, "Because I filmed this video in October, and by November on Thanksgiving, I was put in ICU."

Cyrus recalled, "My leg began to disintegrate ... around the kneecap area. And then the doctor goes, 'Do you have any idea why you would have such a brutal infection on your kneecap?'”

Reflecting on the moment, she said, she "just saw [herself]" and simulated rolling around on the ground.

"I had to tell him," she added, "To have a surgeon look at you and say, 'Yuck...' They open up cadavers. They see inside the guts of humans, and they're looking at me, telling me I'm disgusting. And they do brain operations!"

Although her stay at the ICU was brief, Cyrus shared that she will probably never forget the injury.