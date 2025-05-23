King Charles, Princess Anne turn heads with stylish walking sticks

King Charles and Princess Anne drew attention during their recent public engagements.

The 76-year-old monarch was spotted using a walking stick as he attended the Royal Windsor Horse Show last Saturday, following his visit to the RHS Chelsea FLower Show on Monday.

Royal fans observed that His Majesty used walking stick in both of the events.

However, the King appeared relaxed and enthusiastic as he mingled with fellow attendees, suggesting the stick was more of a stylish accessory rather than a medical necessity.

This is not the first time the King has been photographed using walking sticks, he was previously seen with one in 2008, 2002, 1998, and on several other occasions.

Interestingly, his younger sister, Princess Anne, was also recently spotted using a walking stick at the Cirencester Park Horse Trials.

According to The Blue Badge Co, as cited in Hello!:' A walking stick can relieve pressure on painful Joints and can imprOve your balance.'

Whether to comfort or style, the walking sticks carried by King Charles and Princess Anne added a touch of distinguished charm to their royal outings.